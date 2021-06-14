Advertisement

Memorial Services: Anna May Butts Susice, 60, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Anna May Butts Susice, 60, formerly of Carthage, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 6-8pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Anna died on December 11, 2020 in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Richard Susice: three children, Fawna Babcock, Tonya Usry and Richard Susice, Jr., nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

