Advertisement

Moose caught on security camera

Moose caught on security camera
Moose caught on security camera(Karen Kitchen)
By John Moore
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A cottage security camera caught a couple of prowlers.

Karen Kitchen of Ogdensburg sent us video via Send it to 7. It was recorded Saturday night at her cottage in Parishville. She said the two moose triggered the security camera, plus a motion-activated light on the garage.

One moose appears to be sniffing at the camera before both of them wander off.

Karen said when she saw the video she started to laugh and the whole family got a kick out of it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Democrat Matt Putorti has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Elise Stefanik for Congress.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a...
City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments
On April 28th, 2021 Maxine M. Quigg left this Earth suddenly and without warning.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Croghan woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, following a May crash

Latest News

Orphaned colt nurses from mare
Rare success: orphaned colt survives thanks to help from friends
Internet Access
$15-a-month internet law on hold in New York, judge rules
Kayaks
Kayaks, paddle boards popular at Sandstoner Beach
WWNY “It breaks my heart,’ says Cuomo about having state fair
State fair will be fully open, governor says