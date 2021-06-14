Moose caught on security camera

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A cottage security camera caught a couple of prowlers.

Karen Kitchen of Ogdensburg sent us video via Send it to 7. It was recorded Saturday night at her cottage in Parishville. She said the two moose triggered the security camera, plus a motion-activated light on the garage.

One moose appears to be sniffing at the camera before both of them wander off.

Karen said when she saw the video she started to laugh and the whole family got a kick out of it.

