Octalana B. Parker, formerly of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Octalana B. Parker, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter,...
Octalana B. Parker, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter, Florida on June 10th 2021 surrounded by her beloved family.(Source: Funeral Home)

JUPITER, Florida (WWNY) - Octalana B. Parker, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter, Florida on June 10th 2021 surrounded by her beloved family.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on June 18th 2021 at 2PM at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church 400 Seabrook Road Tequesta, FL 33469

We ask that anyone that is in attendance to please bring a shell in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY at a later date yet to be determined.

A full obituary will follow once a burial date has been set.

