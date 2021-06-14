Advertisement

PCBs to be removed from old call center building

Former call center in Watertown
Former call center in Watertown(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of square feet of the old call center building on Arsenal Street contain hazardous material known as PCBs.

Now, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, or JCIDA, is working to get it removed before the YMCA takes over.

During a special board of directors meeting Monday, the board agreed to pay Sessler Environmental Services, $13,150 to start the process with a few tests on how the material can be removed.

“We expected to find asbestos, so that wasn’t a surprise. It’s not uncommon, but we were surprised to find out there was PCB contamination in the flooring underneath the floor tile in the cement below,” said David Zembiec, JCIDA.

The tests will be performed later this week before a full remediation can be done.

