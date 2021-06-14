Philip A. Widrick, 59, of Croghan

Philip A. Widrick, 59, of the Steiner Road town of Croghan, lost his life to depression, a disease he suffered with for years, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Widrick, 59, of the Steiner Road town of Croghan, lost his life to depression, a disease he suffered with for years, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Phil was born on November 3, 1961 in Lowville the son of the late Arnold D. and Irene E. Boliver. He graduated from Beaver River Central School, the class of 1980 and graduated with associates in Construction Technology from Troy Community College. Philip married Kimberly M. Steiner on August 10, 1985 at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church. He was in the involved in the construction field for over 38 years. Phil was a foreman for Rifenburg Construction, Inc. of Troy.

Phil was an avid hunter, he enjoyed snowmobiling, and was a Ford Mustang enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Kim, their four children, Derek K. Widrick; Drew D. (Kiana) Widrick; Devin P. (Ashley) Widrick; and Courtney M. Widrick, and fiancé Mike Fitzkee; his five grandchildren, Levi, Bennett, Brielle, Theo, and Thomas; his four brothers, Arnold D. Widrick Jr. and his companion, Louann Martin; Stanley G. (Joan) Widrick; Rodney J. (Nancy); and John R. (Barb) Widrick; his sister, Rose M. Widrick.

He is predeceased by his brother, Bruce F. Widrick.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, June 17th at Naumburg Mennonite Church from 5 to 8:00 P.M.

A committal service will be on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Belfort.

Followed by a memorial service on Friday, June 18th at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Greg Widrick officiating at the Naumburg Mennonite Church.

Memorials in Phil’s name may be made to: Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Communications & Marketing Department, 125 Business Park Drive, Utica, NY 13502 www.upstatecp.org/ways-to-give/donate/ or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 http://lewiscountyhumanesociety.org/

