WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight and now about 360 customers are without power in St. Lawrence County.

According to National Grid’s website, as of about 9 a.m. the bulk of the outages were in the towns of Edwards, Fine, Hopkinton, and Parishville.

National Grid estimates all power will be restored before noon.

