Rare success: orphaned colt survives thanks to help from friends

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Tragedy turned miracle - three north country friends worked to give an orphaned colt a proper upbringing. But they had to work fast.

They got the colt, Catch, to nurse from a mare and learn to do normal horse stuff.

“He has been a very delightful foal from the first day. He’s super smart,” said Dorothee Gilmore, veterinarian.

But, he’s not easy to care for because Catch’s mother died just a few weeks after his birth. Bottle feeding was an option. But not a good one.

“They don’t learn how to be a colt properly. They don’t learn how to be a horse properly. So you can give them a bottle. But socialization, they really need a mom,” said Crystal Young, Catch’s owner.

It takes tough people to raise horses. But soft hearts – and knowledge – to do what the three friends did.

“You never really know if a mare will accept another horse’s foal. You never really know,” said Molly Phelix, Dakota’s owner.

In fact, it’s very rare. A mare’s natural instinct is to reject a strange foal. But Phelix thought it might be possible with her Appaloosa mare, Dakota. Dr. Gilmore had read about ways to do it. There’s a drug regimen involved.

“It was about half an hour and the mare was perfectly accepting of the colt. And then it took the colt a little longer actually to decide he was going to go with her,” said Gilmore.

On Friday, Catch and Dakota left for Young’s farm near Syracuse.

Dakota will be away for a four or five months. Once Dakota is back, Phelix thinks doing the nearly impossible could become a regular thing for her.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.