Scattered afternoon showers

By Beth Hall
Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a calm morning now that the night’s wild winds and thunderstorms have passed through.

All that moisture means there could be fog here and there.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday starts with scattered showers, then become dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 70.

It will be sunny and in the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunny and in the low 70s.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain is likely Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday, Fathers’ Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

