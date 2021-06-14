Advertisement

SPCA: sweet Abram

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Meet Abram. He’s this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.

SPCA director of operations Marissa Murphy says he’s about 9 and a half years old, well behaved, and very sweet.

He’s a fairly recent rescue from a kill shelter down South. He’s been at the shelter for a few weeks.

You can check out more pets -- they have several dogs and plenty of cats -- at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also call 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a...
City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments
On April 28th, 2021 Maxine M. Quigg left this Earth suddenly and without warning.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island
Democrat Matt Putorti has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Elise Stefanik for Congress.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Croghan woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, following a May crash

Latest News

Cliff Olney city council candidate interview
7 News Father's Day Giveaway
Enter the 7 News Father’s Day Giveaway
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Scattered afternoon showers
Democrat Matt Putorti has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Elise Stefanik for Congress.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress