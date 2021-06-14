SPCA: sweet Abram

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Meet Abram. He’s this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.

SPCA director of operations Marissa Murphy says he’s about 9 and a half years old, well behaved, and very sweet.

He’s a fairly recent rescue from a kill shelter down South. He’s been at the shelter for a few weeks.

You can check out more pets -- they have several dogs and plenty of cats -- at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also call 315-782-3260.

