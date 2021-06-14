Advertisement

State fair will be fully open, governor says

WWNY “It breaks my heart,’ says Cuomo about having state fair
By 7 News Staff
Updated: moments ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Fair will be open at 100 percent capacity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference at the fairgrounds Monday that it’s because the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped dramatically in the past two months.

The governor announced in late April that the fair would open at 50 percent capacity. But that, he said Monday, was “a totally different time.”

Then, the positivity rate was 2 percent. Now, he said, it’s about .4 percent, so “everything will be open at the New York State Fair,” including all events and all the buildings.

“I am so excited about this,” Cuomo said, “because the fair us such a beautiful representative of this state and especially upstate New York.

The governor said social distancing will be encouraged and people who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear masks.

