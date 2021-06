GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sunday night’s storm made for quite a show in the sky.

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain fell on parts of the north country.

Kurtis Knight in Gouverneur captured a picture on his phone and shared it with us on Send It to 7.

That brilliant bolt of lightning briefly turned night into day just after 10 p.m.

