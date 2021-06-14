UTV crash kills Fowler man
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Fowler man is dead after he crashed a UTV in Gouverneur over the weekend.
State police say 52-year-old Vernon Fuller Jr. was driving the UTV on the Island Branch Road early Saturday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.
Fuller was partially thrown from the machine after it went off the road, struck a large rock, rolled down a steep embankment, and came to rest in a cow pasture.
His body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where an autopsy is scheduled for Monday evening.
The investigation is continuing.
