UTV crash kills Fowler man

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Fowler man is dead after he crashed a UTV in Gouverneur over the weekend.

State police say 52-year-old Vernon Fuller Jr. was driving the UTV on the Island Branch Road early Saturday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

Fuller was partially thrown from the machine after it went off the road, struck a large rock, rolled down a steep embankment, and came to rest in a cow pasture.

His body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where an autopsy is scheduled for Monday evening.

The investigation is continuing.

