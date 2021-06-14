Vernon William Fuller Jr., 52, of Gouverneur

Vernon Willian Fuller Jr., age 52, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the town of Fowler. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vernon “Brother” William Fuller Jr., age 52, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the town of Fowler.

Calling hours for Vernon will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center. His funeral mass will be on Friday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating. His burial will immediately follow at Hailesboro Cemetery. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Vernon was born on June 2, 1969 to the late Vernon and Linda Fuller SR, in Gouverneur. He has lived in Gouverneur his whole life. He married Michelle Walseman on May 26, 1990 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was employed through Empire Northeast as the Electrical Project Manager since 2007. He always found a way to provide for his family through sacrifice and hard work. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and gathering for holidays. He also loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and anything to do with the outdoors. Vern was a kind-hearted man who would do anything to help anyone.

Vernon is survived by Michelle and their children, Vernon and Lindsay III, Cody and his partner Michalla Wainwright, Brady and Rachael, Nicholas and Brooke, Alex and four daughters, Mariah, Maranda, Mallorie and Clara; His sister and her husband Tina and Dave St. John; his grandchildren, William, Colten, Granger, Brayden, Jillian, Juliette, Brentley and his unborn grandson Blaise; his nephews and niece to whom he was “Dad”/“Grandpa”, Branden And Jordyn Marriott and their children Evelyn and Easton, Zack and Nicole Marriott and their children Katelynn and Carter, and Courtney Marriott and her son Abel; his maternal grandmother Eveyline Minckler; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his Paternal Grandfather and Grandmother, John and Ruth Fuller; Maternal Grandfather, Warren Minckler; Mother and Father, Vernon and Linda SR; Maternal Uncle, Paul Minckler; and his Son, Christopher Fuller.

Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.