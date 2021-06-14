Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Currier, border closure & dream home

Your Turn
By Diane Rutherford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Massena mayor Timmy Currier, who was arrested at gunpoint on drug and other charges, was fined $150 after pleading guilty to failure to comply:

There is a different justice system depending on who you know.

Brad Kershner

That’s messed up. Anyone else would be going to jail.

Brenda Gilbertson

According to Politico, the U.S.-Canada border will stay closed to nonessential American travelers until at least early July:

Absolutely ridiculous...It’s been over a year. Enough is enough.

Carrie Conger

We’re...lucky to have adequate supplies of vaccine and world-class medical care in this country. That’s why we’re doing so much better than Canada at this point.

Scott Feathers

A Connecticut couple won the lottery and found their dream home in Massena. The two were featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” show:

Apparently, they didn’t do the research to see the drug problem and the dying community.

Darcy Currier Wilson

It really is a beautiful place when you can stop focusing on all the bad and enjoy the good.

Kelly Wood

