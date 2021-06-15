Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Thomas Cafarella

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Even though Thomas Cafarella plays in marching band, is in a singing group, and has performed in musicals, his favorite thing is art.

“It something you can do so freely whenever you want,” he said.

The multi-talented Madrid-Waddington senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He plans to study broadcasting and mass communications at SUNY Oswego in the fall.

But whatever he does, he believes he’ll be able to hold on to the arts throughout his life.

“It’s something I hold very dear to my heart,” he said, “and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to lose it.”

Watch the video to see some of his work and to learn more about him.

