Brenda J. Rivas, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brenda J. Rivas, 67, of Midtown Towers Apartments, Mechanic Street, passed away, Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born on November 20, 1953 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Marilyn Jeanette McMillian and attended Watertown High School.

During her lifetime she lived with her family in the Virgin Islands; Brunei, Malaysia; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore; Hong Kong and the Philippines, moving back to Texas in the late 1980′s, eventually resettling in Watertown, NY.

Brenda work at various jobs over the years. Locally she worked as a retail clerk in for JCPenney, Watertown, NY, cleaned offices on Ft. Drum, NY, for a time, was a bartender at Ye Ole Question Mark, Watertown, NY.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Watertown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Brenda enjoyed shopping, going to thrift stores, sewing, lunch dates, socializing with people, cooking Mexican food, being on the water and spending time with her dog, Shipoo.

Survivors include two children; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Rick Aznoe, Redwood, NY; a son and his fiancé, Rafael Rivas and Lola Strause, Boerne, TX; seven grandchildren, Paige June, Jake Aznoe, Molly Clemons, Nathan Rivas, Matthew Rivas, Savanah Strause and Clara Strause; one great-grandson, Charlie Clemons; a sister, Roxanne Arnold and companion, Mickey Purpleii, Reno, NV; a brother and sister-in-law, George and Linda Zoller, Schnectady, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her mother and two brothers, Doug Zoller and Dale Zoller passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 4-6 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

