MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brian R. Jeffery “Limey”, 78, of County Route 40, passed away Sunday evening, June 13, 2021 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Corey Snyder, in the Town of Brandon.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.