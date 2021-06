PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Caroline V. Kernehan, 88, will be held Sunday, June 27th at 11 am at St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay. A celebration of life reception will follow the service at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall. Mrs. Kernehan passed away March 7, 2021.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.