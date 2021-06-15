Cooler this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s with a 50% of showers.

A area of low pressure will slowly move through tonight and on Tuesday which will bring more scattered showers into the forecast until late Tuesday.

We will start to dry back out on Wednesday and Thursday as a high pressure system starts to take control of our weather pattern.

This area of high pressure will not keep control long as rain showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Highs this week will be in the 70s most days other than Tuesday and Wednesday where we will most likely stay in the upper 60s.

