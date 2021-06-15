Advertisement

COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates

By CNN staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID case rate numbers appear to show higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer infections.

The 11 states where more than half the residents are fully vaccinated are reporting 2.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the nine states that have vaccinated less than 35% of their residents are reporting 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That number is 1.6 times higher than the national average.

States that have seen an increase in new cases have vaccinated fewer than half their residents.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Fatal crash
UTV crash kills Fowler man
Power’s out for some in St. Lawrence County
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks

Latest News

Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly anticipated Putin meeting
Cpl. Chris Sagan conducts a maintenance check on a Beretta M9 pistol at III Marine...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
A man stole a garbage bag full of items from a California Walgreens with security filming in...
Thief steals garbage bag full of items from Calif. store as customers and security guard record video