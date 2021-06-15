Advertisement

Darryl M.T. Lazare “Kermit”, 57, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Darryl M.T. Lazare “Kermit”, 57, of 72 First Street, Kana:takon, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital.

Friends may call at his home, 72 First Street, Kana:takon beginning 12:00 NOON on Wednesday until 2:00 PM Friday.   Funeral services will be Friday 3:00 PM at his home.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

