Did we hit the magic number? Cuomo plans announcement about ‘reopening’

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WWNY) - It looks as if today may be the day the state lifts most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has scheduled an “announcement regarding reopening” for 12:15 p.m. in New York City.

Last week, the governor announced that once 70 percent of the state’s adult population had at least one vaccine dose, the state would drop most restrictions.

At the time, the number was 68.6 percent. On Monday, he announced it was 69.9 percent.

At 70 percent, he said last week, the state could lift capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements, cleaning and disinfecting requirements, health screening, and the need to collect contact information for possible tracing.

Some restrictions would stay in place for large venues, schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and health care institutions.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

