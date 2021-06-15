Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Fatal crash
UTV crash kills Fowler man
Power’s out for some in St. Lawrence County
Moose caught on security camera
Moose caught on security camera

Latest News

WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
Did we hit the magic number? Cuomo plans announcement about ‘reopening’
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China blasts NATO statement as 'Cold War mentality'
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death