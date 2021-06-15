Advertisement

A domino chain of cereal boxes?

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River students want to set a record and help people at the same time.

Art teacher Kelly Tuttle and students Londyn Murdock and TaeJean LaCroix talked about a cereal box domino chain during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The students are trying to collect 5,000 boxes of cereal to create the world’s longest cereal box domino chain.

Once collected, the boxes will be set up like dominoes throughout the school and then knocked down on June 23. After that, the cereal will be donated to local food pantries.

You can find out more at sourcesofstrength.org. To donate, you can email Tuttle at kellytuttle@ircsd.org.

