Advertisement

Graveside Service: Leon Dean Senecal, 86, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service with military honors, for Leon Dean Senecal, 86, will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 12 noon, at Barnes Settlement Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow graveside services at the Alexandria Bay American Legion. Mr. Senecal, a lifelong resident of Alexandria Bay, passed away on March 11, 2021.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Service: Tesa Marie Sweet, 50, of St. Regis Falls
Brenda J. Rivas, 67, of Midtown Towers Apartments, Mechanic Street, passed away, Friday, June...
Brenda J. Rivas, 67, of Watertown
Candles
Edward Klock, 70, of Gouverneur
Candles
Memorial Services: Joanne E. Burritt, 78 & Ellen E. Cronk, 101
Candles
Graveside Service: Bernice B. Taylor, 92, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Service: Caroline V. Kernehan, 88, of Plessis
William Eber Barton passed away peacefully at his home on Cheever Road Chaumont, NY surrounded...
William Eber Barton, of Chaumont
United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton
United Helpers to close nursing home
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Indian River's cereal box domino chain
A domino chain of cereal boxes?