ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Tesa Marie Sweet, 50, will be celebrated on Friday June 18th at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Cemetery in St. Regis Falls. Tesa passed away on January 8, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center and her arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.

