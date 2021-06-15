Highlights & scores: Section X C/D boys’ & girls’ semifinals
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Section X lacrosse was the name of the game locally with the C/D semifinals Monday and the finals later in the week.
St. Lawrence Central and Canton faced off in a boys’ semifinal.
The Golden Bears’ Trey Bessette to Dan Mahoney for one of his three first-half goals.
Schuyler Kennedy with the hard bounce extends Canton’s lead to 10-0.
Aiden Hoose splits the defense, goes low and scores.
Mahoney then makes it 12-0 Canton.
Hayden Todd was stellar in net. He had 11 saves.
The Larries’ Jayden Ashley fires the worm-burner into the net for his 64th goal of the season, a new school record and his milestone 200th career point.
However, Canton beat St. Lawrence Central 12-1 to advance to the Section X boys’ lacrosse championship on Thursday at Massena.
You can hear from Canton coach Jeff Myers and players Dan Mahoney and Hayden Todd in the video above.
Girls’ lacrosse semi: Massena vs. Canton
Massena was at Canton for a girls’ semifinal.
Haley Stevenson feeds Vivian Coburn for the goal, making it 3-0 Canton.
Etta Coburn on the break, cuts around the defender and scores -- 4-0 Bears.
Vivian Coburn dishes to the cutter Hannah Reed who makes it 6-0 Canton.
Massena gets on the board when Jayla Thompson changes direction and scores.
Hailey LaShomb bounces a shot to the back of the net. Raiders are still down 6-2.
Aryssa Hopps goes low and scores. Stevenson connects to make it 7-4 at the half.
Canton goes on to beat Massena 11-6 to advance to the Section 10 girls’ lacrosse championship on Thursday at Massena.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinals
Canton 12, St. Lawrence Central 1
Massena, Salmon River -- postponed
Girls’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinals
Canton 11, Massena 6
Potsdam, Salmon River -- postponed
