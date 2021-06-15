Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section X C/D boys’ & girls’ semifinals

By Mel Busler
Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Section X lacrosse was the name of the game locally with the C/D semifinals Monday and the finals later in the week.

St. Lawrence Central and Canton faced off in a boys’ semifinal.

The Golden Bears’ Trey Bessette to Dan Mahoney for one of his three first-half goals.

Schuyler Kennedy with the hard bounce extends Canton’s lead to 10-0.

Aiden Hoose splits the defense, goes low and scores.

Mahoney then makes it 12-0 Canton.

Hayden Todd was stellar in net.  He had 11 saves.

The Larries’ Jayden Ashley fires the worm-burner into the net for his 64th goal of the season, a new school record and his milestone 200th career point.

However, Canton beat St. Lawrence Central 12-1 to advance to the Section X boys’ lacrosse championship on Thursday at Massena.

You can hear from Canton coach Jeff Myers and players Dan Mahoney and Hayden Todd in the video above.

Girls’ lacrosse semi: Massena vs. Canton

Massena was at Canton for a girls’ semifinal.

Haley Stevenson feeds Vivian Coburn for the goal, making it 3-0 Canton.

Etta Coburn on the break, cuts around the defender and scores -- 4-0 Bears.

Vivian Coburn dishes to the cutter Hannah Reed who makes it 6-0 Canton.

Massena gets on the board when Jayla Thompson changes direction and scores.

Hailey LaShomb bounces a shot to the back of the net. Raiders are still down 6-2.

Aryssa Hopps goes low and scores. Stevenson connects to make it 7-4 at the half.

Canton goes on to beat Massena 11-6 to advance to the Section 10 girls’ lacrosse championship on Thursday at Massena.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinals

Canton 12, St. Lawrence Central 1

Massena, Salmon River -- postponed

Girls’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinals

Canton 11, Massena 6

Potsdam, Salmon River -- postponed

