Memorial Services: Joanne E. Burritt, 78 & Ellen E. Cronk, 101

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 23 minutes ago
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service has been planned for Joanne E. Burritt, 78, who passed away on November 26, 2020 and her mother, Ellen E. Cronk, 101, who passed away on January 28, 2021.

The memorial will be held Sunday, June 27th at 3 pm at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East 6th Street, Oswego, NY with Rev. Bruce Schrader, officiating.

Find the full obituaries and leave condolences at costellofuneralservice.com

