Ogdensburg to collect portion of sales tax

By John Pirsos
Updated: 48 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to collect a portion of its sales tax within city lines.

It’s called a pre-empt. The city will collect 1.5 percent, or half of the sales tax that goes to local governments.

This decision comes after talks between city and St. Lawrence County officials over the issue have stalled.

“We are doing that because we have not been able to reach an agreement as of late with St. Lawrence County for a sharing sales tax, distribution sharing agreement,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

“And the remaining one and a half will come to the county. The county will distribute that to the towns in the manner in which they previously bound themselves to do so,” said Stephen Button, county attorney.

Jellie says Ogdensburg will begin collecting its 1.5 percent local sales tax beginning December 1.

