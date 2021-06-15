Advertisement

Oxbow Classic Car Cruise on Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - The Oxbow Volunteer Fire Company is having its fourth annual Classic Car Cruise this weekend.

Organizer Anne Potter says that besides the cars, there will be a chicken barbecue, crafters, music, and a bounce house.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the Oxbow Town Park.

All proceeds go to building the fire department’s new building.

