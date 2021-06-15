Peyton Morse’s parents express gratitude to community

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parents of a fallen Watertown firefighter say ‘thank you’ to the community tonight.

Stacy Snyder-Morse and Dave Morse sat down with 7 News anchor Jeff Cole last week just before a ceremony at the Watertown Fire Department’s memorial where Peyton Morse’s name was added.

Peyton died after suffering a medical emergency at the state fire academy in Montour Falls on March 3.

His parents say all the love and support the community has shown them during this time means the world to them.

“They are what have kept us upright,” Snyder-Morse said. “When we were in Pennsylvania and were very isolated and it came across that community members would send us videos and to see friends and family to put yellow hearts all through our time, knowing that we couldn’t be there at that time, they wanted us to know that we weren’t alone -- and that was very intense to see that.”

Watch Jeff Cole’s interview and the Morses’ “thank you” to the community tonight on 7 News This Evening at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.