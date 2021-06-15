Advertisement

Rainy & cool

By Beth Hall
Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re having a bit of a cool-down.

We’ll have spotty showers for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The rain begins to wrap up by late afternoon and skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be sunny, too. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny Friday with highs around 80.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday, Father’s Day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

