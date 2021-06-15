State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached

NEW YORK (WWNY) - “This is a momentous day and we deserve it,” Gov. Cuomo said as he announced that all of New York’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, “effective immediately.”

It’s the result of hitting the 70 percent vaccination benchmark. That’s the percentage of adult New Yorkers who have received at least one vaccine dose.

“It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” Cuomo said.

Speaking at One World Trade Center in New York City, the governor reflected on the dark days of the pandemic. “We had people dying from COVID before we knew what it was,” he said.

“It was probably the most frightening moment that we had gone through,” he said.

“What New York has done is extraordinary,” he said. “We went from worst to first,” noting that the state’s positivity rate was 48 percent at the height of the crisis and is now .4 percent.

The state’s 70 percent milestone was reached before President Joe Biden’s goal of reaching that level of vaccination nationwide by the Fourth of July.

“We hit the national goal ahead of schedule,” Cuomo said.

Dropped are the state’s capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements, cleaning and disinfecting requirements, health screening, and the need to collect contact information for possible tracing.

CDC restrictions continue for large venues, schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and health care institutions.

