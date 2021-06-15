State to replace 60 year old Chaumont bridge

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - State Department of Transportation officials say after 60 years, the Chaumont bridge has reached the end of its structural life.

So, the plan is to build a new one.

The DOT is hosting a virtual public hearing Wednesday, where officials will provide an online presentation on project details, including traffic impacts and construction methods.

The new bridge will replace the existing one, complete with 12-foot lanes, expanded shoulders, and sidewalks that are more accessible for those with disabilities.

“We will phase the construction of the new bridge. So, this bridge will stay open for the duration of this project. We’ll just phase traffic to the various sides of the bridge to allow traffic flow,” said Sean Hennessy, assistant commissioner, DOT.

To attend the virtual meeting, visit www.dot.ny.gov/Rte12EChaumontBridge.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.