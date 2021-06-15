Advertisement

State to replace 60 year old Chaumont bridge

Chaumont bridge
Chaumont bridge(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - State Department of Transportation officials say after 60 years, the Chaumont bridge has reached the end of its structural life.

So, the plan is to build a new one.

The DOT is hosting a virtual public hearing Wednesday, where officials will provide an online presentation on project details, including traffic impacts and construction methods.

The new bridge will replace the existing one, complete with 12-foot lanes, expanded shoulders, and sidewalks that are more accessible for those with disabilities.

“We will phase the construction of the new bridge. So, this bridge will stay open for the duration of this project. We’ll just phase traffic to the various sides of the bridge to allow traffic flow,” said Sean Hennessy, assistant commissioner, DOT.

To attend the virtual meeting, visit www.dot.ny.gov/Rte12EChaumontBridge.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Fatal crash
UTV crash kills Fowler man
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Power’s out for some in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

COVID-19 Tests
Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID cases
Sales tax
Ogdensburg to collect portion of sales tax
Stacy and Dave Morse
Fallen firefighter’s parents say ‘thank you’ to community
United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton
United Helpers to close nursing home