Tomorrow’s Health: COVID side effect, NSAIDs vs. codeine & Alzheimer’s detection

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CDC will hold an emergency meeting later this week to discuss a possible side effect of COVID vaccines in young people.

New data shows there have been more than 200 cases of heart inflammation in people 30 and younger who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The CDC says the cases, mostly seen in males, are extremely rare.

NSAIDs better than codeine

Ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs provide better pain management than codeine when prescribed after outpatient surgery.

That’s according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Researchers say NSAIDs also have fewer side effects than codeine, which is an opioid.

Alzheimer’s detection

A new super-resolution technique that allows for more detailed brain imaging was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine’s annual meeting.

Researchers are hopeful the technique, which includes a motion-tracking device, will lead to earlier detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

