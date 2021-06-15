Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are only 3 new COVID cases to report in the tri-county region.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County announced 2 new cases Tuesday.

Three people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,174 cases of COVID in Jefferson County and 87 deaths.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County recorded 1 new case and 8 hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 deaths from COVID in St. Lawrence County and a total of 7,524 cases.

Lewis County

Lewis County reported no new COVID cases and no hospitalizations Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 2,372 cases have been reported and 31 people have died.

