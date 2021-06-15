‘Ultimate Golf Package’ available through June 21

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is offering its ‘Ultimate Golf Package’ through June 21.

Kathy Arendt, director of marketing and community relations for hospice, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

The package includes a round of golf at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island, a Greg Norman golf shirt and hat, a gift certificate to Cavallario’s Steak House in Alexandria Bay and a sleeve of golf balls.

Each package is $125 and, because of an anonymous donor, 100 percent of the money goes to hospice.

There has been so much interest in the packages that sales have been extended through June 21.

Call 315-788-7323 or click here for more information.

