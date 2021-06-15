Advertisement

‘Ultimate Golf Package’ available through June 21

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is offering its ‘Ultimate Golf Package’ through June 21.

Kathy Arendt, director of marketing and community relations for hospice, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

The package includes a round of golf at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island, a Greg Norman golf shirt and hat, a gift certificate to Cavallario’s Steak House in Alexandria Bay and a sleeve of golf balls.

Each package is $125 and, because of an anonymous donor, 100 percent of the money goes to hospice.

There has been so much interest in the packages that sales have been extended through June 21.

Call 315-788-7323 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Fatal crash
UTV crash kills Fowler man
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Power’s out for some in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Survey
Community survey: jobs, economy among local concerns
Hospice of Jefferson County is offering its ‘Ultimate Golf Package’ through June 21.
WWNY ‘Ultimate Golf Package’ available through June 21
COVID-19 Tests
Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID cases
Sales tax
Ogdensburg to collect portion of sales tax