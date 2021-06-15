Advertisement

Watertown American Legion returns to Flag Day tradition

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flag Day means a return to tradition for the Watertown American Legion.

Post 61 on Sterling Street hosted a flag retirement Monday afternoon.

Several American flags were inspected before being relieved of duty and burnt.

Commander Wayne Sibley says it’s been several years since the post held this Flag Day ceremony.

Sibley hopes to continue the flag retirements in the future.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m humbled to do it. It’s an honor to do it. And that’s what we want to bring back, that tradition.”

Monday was also the Army’s birthday. It turned 246.

Post 61 celebrated by singing part of the Army song and a ceremonial cake cutting.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Fatal crash
UTV crash kills Fowler man
Power’s out for some in St. Lawrence County
Moose caught on security camera
Moose caught on security camera

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Rainy & cool
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Stacy Snyder-Morse and Dave Morse sat down with 7 News anchor Jeff Cole last week. Tonight,...
Peyton Morse’s parents express gratitude to community
Flag Day ceremony