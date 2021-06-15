Watertown American Legion returns to Flag Day tradition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flag Day means a return to tradition for the Watertown American Legion.

Post 61 on Sterling Street hosted a flag retirement Monday afternoon.

Several American flags were inspected before being relieved of duty and burnt.

Commander Wayne Sibley says it’s been several years since the post held this Flag Day ceremony.

Sibley hopes to continue the flag retirements in the future.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m humbled to do it. It’s an honor to do it. And that’s what we want to bring back, that tradition.”

Monday was also the Army’s birthday. It turned 246.

Post 61 celebrated by singing part of the Army song and a ceremonial cake cutting.

