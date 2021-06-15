William Eber Barton, of Chaumont

William Eber Barton passed away peacefully at his home on Cheever Road Chaumont, NY surrounded by his loving family on June 13th, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - William Eber Barton, only child of William Edward Barton and Marion Myers Barton, was born on October 5th, 1936. He passed away peacefully at his home on Cheever Road Chaumont, NY surrounded by his loving family on June 13th, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.

He grew up in Lafargeville and attended Lafargeville school.

He married Marsh Schmitte on June 13, 1974 in Limerick, NY. His first marriage to Carol Jobson ended in divorce.

Surviving besides his wife are four sons: William, Kenneth (Vicki), John (Candy), and Edward (Amy) all of Chaumont; five daughters: Lisa, Chaumont, Teresa (Dan) Davenport, Liverpool, Trina Rust, Chaumont, Sherri (Brett) Middlestate, Chaumont, Kristin Henderson, Chaumont. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

At age 17 he operated the family farm in Lafargeville along with hauling milk for local farmers. With a partner he also cut and hauled pulp wood.

In his early years he worked on various farms, worked on Fort Drum, and at Knowlton Specialty Products.

In 1969 he and his wife moved to Point Peninsula and rented the former Harley Dingman Farm. They purchased the farm and operated it for 17 years. They moved to Millens Bay Rd. and then to Cheever Rd., where they raised dairy heifers.

He operated his own trash hauling business and hauled stone for the Glen Park Hydro Project.

He worked for 10 ½ years for the City of Watertown as a custodian at the Flower Memorial Library, retiring in 1996.

One of his favorite pass times was attending dairy and farm equipment auctions. He also loved getting a bargain on old equipment and trucks and refurbishing them.

His love of the land and farm animals was evident throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County: 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held Sunday June 20th, 2021 at 2:00pm at the family farm, located at 10674 Cheever Road Chaumont, NY 13622.

