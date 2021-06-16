Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
LIVE: Biden speaks after meeting with Putin
Firefighters were called to the Cleveland House Apartments Wednesday morning
Fire damages Adams apartment building, tenants evacuated
From space, we can see a swirling brown mass making its way across the Atlantic – dust from the...
Satellites see Saharan dust from space
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities