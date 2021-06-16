2 men pass out, charged with drug possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County men face drug possession charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle.

State police say they were at the home of 37-year-old James Petrie of Canton because of an unrelated investigation Tuesday morning and found Petrie and 40-year-old Joseph Morrow passed out in a vehicle in the driveway.

Troopers say the two were in possession of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of pills which were determined to be buprenorphine hydrochloride and alprazolam, as well as a quantity of cocaine.

Morrow was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was virtually arraigned in Oswegatchie town court and was sent to county jail without bail. He will appear in the Canton town court at a later date.

Petrie was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in Canton town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.