4 charged in assault involving machete, baseball bat, metal pipe

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Police Department has charged 4 people in connection with an assault, which included weapons such as a machete, baseball bat and a metal pipe.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on May 2, police were called to 16 South Street in the village for a report of a fight.

After a month-long investigation, police charged 28-year-old Kevin Asti of 16 South Street and 58-year-old Randy Hartle of 51 William Street with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Two unnamed boys, ages 14 and 17, were also charged.

The 17-year-old was arrested on assault, weapon possession, menacing and child endangerment charges.

The younger boy was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

According to police, Asti struck Hartle in the neck and right hand with a metal pipe, causing injury.

Hartle is alleged to have struck Asti in the shoulder and lower back with a baseball bat, also causing injury.

In addition, the 17 year old allegedly used a machete to slash Hartle’s hand.

The 14-year-old is accused of displaying a knife and threatening to to stab Hartle with it.

There’s no word on whether any of the people involved had to be treated at the hospital.

Police said Asti, Hartle and the 17-year-old were released to appear in court at a later date.

The 14-year-old’s case is being handled in family court.

The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

