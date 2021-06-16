Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Latest News

Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
As demand for blood continues to climb, the Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a "severe...
Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
South Baptist president on sexual abuse
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit