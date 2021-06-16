Amy Lee Albro, 51, of formerly Theresa

Amy Lee Albro, 51, passed away, June 16, 2021 in Fayettville, NC. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Amy Lee Albro, 51, passed away, June 16, 2021 in Fayettville, NC.

Born on April 20, 1970 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, loving daughter of Ronald and Alice Markanich Albro. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1989.

After high school she became a nurse’s aide at Samartian Keep Home, Watertown, NY. Then she moved to Georgia and continued nursing, until switching to cashier and greeter at Walmart, Fayetteville, NC, where she was currently employed.

Amy loved her kitten and going to flea markets. She also enjoyed being a new grandmother with all her heart and was in the process of buying them a home.

Survivors include a son, Trevor Albro and his companion, Nicky, Georgia; her parents, Ronald and Alice Albro, Theresa, NY; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ron and Stacey Albro, Antwerp, NY and Brian and Carina Albro, Theresa, NY; five nieces and nephews, Alicia, Megan, Eric, Bjorn and Myia; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Lola Bell Bigelow Albro and maternal grandparents, John Markanich and Helen Collette, passed away previously.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.