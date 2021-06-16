Area seniors receive $1,000 scholarships

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two graduating seniors are heading to college with a little more cash for tuition.

Madelyn Countryman, a graduating senior at Indian River, and Delanie Miller, a graduating senior at Watertown, were awarded $1,000 scholarships at the Retired Educators of New York luncheon in the town of Watertown Tuesday.

The scholarships are awarded every year to seniors going to college for education.

The seniors were chosen out of about a dozen applicants. The application process included an essay, letters of recommendation, and a look into their community involvement.

Both say they’re honored and excited about the next chapter.

“I was happy that I got it and excited,” Countryman said. “Hard work does pay off, it made me realize.”

“It was pretty good to think of all the teachers who taught me, picking me out of all the applicants,” Miller said.

Countryman will attend Jefferson Community College in the fall and Miller will be going to St. Lawrence University.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.