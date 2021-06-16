GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Bernard H. “Bernie” Knowlton, age 85, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Canton - Potsdam Hospital.

He was born in Gouverneur, NY on March 5, 1936, a son of Howard A. and Thelma Fleming Knowlton.

He married the former Doris Rose in 1964. A previous marriage ended in divorce.

Bernie was raised on the family farm in Macomb and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1954. He went to work for St. Lawrence County when they were building the “Genesee Trail”, County Route 10. Bernie then started his employment with Kinney Drugs that fall and was an active employee until 1990 when illness forced him to go on disability. He started at Kinney’s as a truck driver, was a store clerk, a buyer, and advanced to become distribution center and traffic manager.

Bernie was active in his community. He was a member of the Gouverneur Village Board, the Black Lake Fish & Game Club, Clare Hunting Club, and an honorary member of the Pine Hill Ponds Hunting Club. He was an active member of the Gouverneur Fire Department and was a member of the Gouverneur Exempt Firemen at the time of his death. Bernie was also a founding member of the Fore by Four Golf Course, now Emerald Greens Golf Course. He was also a member of the Marble City Beagle Club and the Gouverneur Elks Club at one time. He was an avid outdoors man, hunter, and fisherman. A former FFA member in high school, he supported the club by donating many of his wood creations to them for their annual auction. Bernie loved working with wood and his yard was filled with picnic tables and outdoor furniture. He also built many lovely indoor pieces, especially hope chests for his granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife, Doris, three sons, Howard and Donna of Harrisville, Thomas and Rhonda of Sackets Harbor, Timothy and Robyn of Gouverneur, two daughters, Kathleen of Florida and Terri and Edward Moore of Gouverneur, a stepson, LeRoy and Vicki Blair of Gouverneur. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Merlyn “Hank” and Dwight and a sister in infancy. He has several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one to be born shortly, many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at Hailesboro Cemetery on Friday, June 18th at 2:00 pm and a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Memorial donations are encouraged to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, PO Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642, the Gouverneur Exempt Firemen, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642, or the Richard Winter Cancer Center, CHMC Foundation, 125 New York Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

