Advertisement

Carthage VFW to mark 75th anniversary

VFW
VFW(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage VFW is celebrating its 75th birthday.

Post 7227 is hosting a dinner on June 26. Organizers are inviting all current members of the VFW for dinner, cocktails, and music.

About 75 people are expected to show up - a fitting number for the occasion.

“75 years is a long time to have a post. Some of our posts in this state have closed because of the veterans - there’s no more veterans in that area,” said Joseph Martel, post commander.

“We want the members to know that if it weren’t for them, we couldn’t be here,” said Dee Dee Guyette, VFW Auxiliary.

The post was chartered in 1946, one year after World War II ended.

Guyette says organizers will also lay out old pictures and uniforms to showcase some of the history.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Police lights
2 men pass out, charged with drug possession
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached

Latest News

Nursing home
United Helpers nursing home closing: what happens next to residents, staff?
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County foster parents make shocking allegations
Stacy and Dave Morse discuss the death of their son, Peyton, a Watertown firefighter
Fallen firefighter’s parents still for fighting answers in son’s death
wwny Lewis County
Lewis County may require event permits for smaller crowds