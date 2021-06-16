Carthage VFW to mark 75th anniversary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage VFW is celebrating its 75th birthday.

Post 7227 is hosting a dinner on June 26. Organizers are inviting all current members of the VFW for dinner, cocktails, and music.

About 75 people are expected to show up - a fitting number for the occasion.

“75 years is a long time to have a post. Some of our posts in this state have closed because of the veterans - there’s no more veterans in that area,” said Joseph Martel, post commander.

“We want the members to know that if it weren’t for them, we couldn’t be here,” said Dee Dee Guyette, VFW Auxiliary.

The post was chartered in 1946, one year after World War II ended.

Guyette says organizers will also lay out old pictures and uniforms to showcase some of the history.

