COVID infects 12 more people in tri-county region

wwny COVID-19
wwny COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were 12 new COVID cases to report in the tri-county region Wednesday.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County announced 10 new cases Wednesday.

Two people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,184 cases of COVID in Jefferson County and 87 deaths.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County recorded 1 new case and 5 hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 deaths from COVID in St. Lawrence County and a total of 7,525 cases.

Lewis County

Lewis County reported 1 new COVID cases and no hospitalizations Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 2,373 cases have been reported and 31 people have died.

