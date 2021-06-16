Do something positive in Norwood & get a ‘ticket’

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - In the village of Norwood, Officer Joshua Eng is on patrol and ready to give out some tickets.

But these tickets aren’t for bad behavior. On the contrary, they’re positive tickets.

“So, we’re doing the positive ticket program,” Eng said. “It’s mostly given to our youth and it’s really for doing anything safe for them or good in the community.”

When officers spot a child being safe, helpful, or friendly, they “ticket” them -- which is actually a gift voucher for a free ice cream cone.

“They could be wearing a helmet while riding a bike, they could be helping a parent do chores,” Eng said, “or something as simple as looking both ways before crossing the street.

Kids caught doing the right thing – wearing helmets and having good manners – were “ticketed” Tuesday and it’s not their first time.

“I wear a helmet and I go to the sidewalk when a car is coming,” Sophia Sawyer said.

This initiative, parents say, has had a great impact on kids in the community.

“They love when the officers go by and they see them doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Annette Peacock said. “They took the time to come recognize them. They love it.”

The tickets also reinforce that good behavior.

I was just really happy and proud of myself for doing a good thing,” said Steven LaComb, who was also ticketed.

Officers say it’s refreshing to reward good habits rather than correct bad ones.

“I think it just makes a good relationship for us, for the police department and for the community of Norwood,” Eng said.

The department has been doing this for a few years now and plans to continue the initiative for many years to come.

“It’s nice to see a smile on a kid’s face,” Eng said. “It puts a smile on my face, too.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.