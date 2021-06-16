Driver spotlight: Anthony “A.J.” St. Mary

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony St. Mary Jr., otherwise known as A.J., drives one of the up-and-coming classes at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

It’s a class of car that anyone can afford to race and isn’t a bad way to get into racing without costing you a great deal of money.

The great news for drivers in this class is the DIRT organization is taking notice.

For right now, St. Mary has one sponsor he knows very well., but with a DIRT sanction on the horizon, he may have to make room for more sponsors.

You can hear from A.J. St. Mary in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.